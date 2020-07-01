The 26th edition of TV France International’s Le Rendez-Vous will be held on September 7-9 as a reinvented digital event, with the addition of a pop-up studio on the rooftops of Paris. Buyers and exporters will take advantage of a dedicated digital platform, linked directly with Screenopsis, the biggest database of French content for export. Plus, a Biarritz-style set, on a Champs Elysees rooftop, will become a “physical” meeting space for TV France, its members, partners and personalities. “It is essential to maintain the spotlight on French content that Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz has been offering for 25 years now, even when the COVID-19 pandemic makes that really challenging” said Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International. “We have to preserve the space it creates along with its spirit of exchange and fun, and of course its effectiveness”.

Please follow and like us: