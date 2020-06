Zoonicorn Production Goes Full Swing at Toonz Media Group

India’s Toonz Media Group (TMG) and Zoonicorn teamed up for the development, co-production and distribution of new 3D CGI content. An original 52 seven-minute episode series about the zebra-unicorn magical animals is slated to launch in 2021. TMG’s distribution arm Imira will handle international distribution. Mark Zaslove serves as show runner and lead writer/editor for the series.