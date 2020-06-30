STARZPLAY Launches on UPC in Switzerland

UPC is the first telecommunications provider in Switzerland to integrate the STARZPLAY streaming service. STARZPLAY has already produced popular series like “The Spanish Princess”, “Spartacus” and “Hightown”. The range is supplemented by exclusive series such as “The Great” and “Normal People”, which will only be shown on STARZPLAY in Switzerland. In addition to the English original version, the offer is available in German, French and Italian with subtitles and localized dubbing of these languages. The subscription costs CHF 6.90 per month and can be cancelled monthly.