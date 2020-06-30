Series Mania Announces Three Initiatives, 2021 Dates

Series Mania announced its official dates for the 2021 edition: the Festival will run March 19-27, the Forum is set for March 23-25, in Lille, France. In addition, Series Mania has also developed three new initiatives: the launch of the Series Mania Label, a selection of festival-supported series; the expansion of the Series Mania Digital platform; and the unveiling of the Series Mania Institute. Organized in partnership with La Fémis (supported by the CNC) and the Hauts-de-France Region, the Institute will offer several training courses in the field of series and audiovisual content beginning in 2021.