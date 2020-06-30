Rakuten Has New Original Doc “The Secrets of La Roja”

Rakuten TV announced the launch of its new original production, The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010, a documentary that follows the path of Spanish national football team, La Roja, through the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Narrated in first person by a variety of football legends, the documentary travels across Spanish team’s performances during the World Cup. The doc will launch for free on Rakuten TV’s Rakuten Stories channel on July 9, in line with the 10th anniversary of the World Cup for the Spanish team.