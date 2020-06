Earth Touch Sells 170 Hours of Wildlife Content Worldwide

Wildlife and factual entertainment producer/distributorEarth Touch has secured new international sales across its catalog of blue-chip wildlife titles. Package deals with international broadcasters and platforms include Spain’s TVE, Turkey’s Kanal 7, China’s CCTV, Viasat World, SABC and Indonesia’s RTV. Among the Earth Touch titles sold in multi-territory deals are wildlife series Epic Earth, feature Dung Mafia, and special Migrating to Mexico.