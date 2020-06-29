UP THE LADDER: King Bert Prods

King Bert Productions has appointed Nathan Waddington as its Director of Children’s. Waddington will take up the role from September and will be responsible for overseeing King Bert’s children’s production slate, which includes the Enid Blyton adaption of Malory Towers and several David Walliams adaptations, such as The Midnight Gang and Grandpa’s Great Escape. Waddington comes to the London-based company with over 20 years of experience in children’s television and will report to managing director Jo Sargent.