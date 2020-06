Obsesh TV’s Adventure Series Debuts on Jukin Media

The first original premium series from Obsesh, Adventure Amplified, debuted on Jukin Media’s “People Are Awesome” linear channel. The 13-episode series follows pro athletes and outdoor adventure fanatics as they travel the globe on their own terms. Surfer Anthony Walsh, moto travel host Alex Chacon, drone videographer Danny McGee, parkour & freerunner Jesse La Flair are among the people profiled in the series’ initial season