GMA Launches New Digital Channel ‘Heart of Asia’

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, GMA Network launched today new digital TV channel Heart of Asia. Asian drama offerings include Chinese fantasy series Starry Night, Starry Sea, Lakorn or Thai series You’re My Destiny, and hit Korean dramas Dong Yi, Love in Trouble and Sky Castle. Also included in the line-up are some of the most popular GMA romantic series, such as Philippine TV’s first epic series Amaya.