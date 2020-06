FilmRise Offers Marathons of Classic Shows

FilmRise offers marathons of popular classic shows this summer. The original Robert Stack-hosted cult hit “Unsolved Mysteries” with re-enactments, interviews and updates will be available on July 1-4; Americana classic “The Greatest American Hero” will run on July 4-5; and “My Favorite Martian” will be available on July 18-19. The marathons will be free streaming on Roku, the FilmRise app, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO, Redbox.com and XUMO