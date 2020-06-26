Up The Ladder: Nippon TV

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) appointed board director and operating officer Hiroyuki Fukuda (pictured) to oversee the International Business Development (IBD) division of Nippon TV.

Fukuda joined the company in 1985, and most recently he became board director and operating officer in 2019. In addition to the company’s International developments, he will be responsible for production, programming, and content businesses. He will report to the newly appointed representative director and operating officer, Yoshikuni Sugiyama.

Fukuda stated, “Nippon TV’s scripted series (Mother, Woman- My Life for My Children-, Abandoned, Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom) and our unscripted formats (BLOCK OUT, Red Carpet Survival, Mute it!) are steadily becoming knockout hits around the world and captivating audiences with record ratings thanks to my highly motivated team at IBD under the management of Atsushi Sogo, president of IBD. Having served as president of Production as well as president of Programming, winning the annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title for six consecutive years and running, I am well aware of the keen insight and unsurpassed strengths of our creators and I truly look forward to advancing IBD’s format business even more with my experience.”