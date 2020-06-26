Nickelodeon Commissions Preschool Series ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

Nickelodeon greenlit the new animated preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! (working title).

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the series depicts the fun-filled adventures of Baby Shark and his best friend William as they make new friends and sing original songs. Baby Shark was originally released on YouTube in November 2015 and received 5.7 billion views. Nickelodeon will introduce Baby Shark’s Big Show! with an original holiday special in December, with premieres following in spring 2021. The series will be launched on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development, said, “Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can’t wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fanbase with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property.”