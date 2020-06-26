Netflix Unveils Dutch Original Series ‘Dirty Lines’

Netflix announced its latest Dutch original series, Dirty Lines, written by Pieter Bart Korthuis.

Produced by Fiction Valley, the series portrays a young businessman, Frank Stigter, who launches the first telecom sex company in Europe. Inspired by the book 06-Cowboys by Fred Saueressig, the series depicts a cultural shift with Amsterdam at the center.

Tesha Crawford, director of International Originals Northern Europe at Netflix, commented, “We’re thrilled to announce our latest original series Dirty Lines about young entrepreneurs seizing a once in a lifetime opportunity. Dirty Lines is a raw portrayal of the liberal Amsterdam of the late 80s. We have been excited to tell a surprising story that combines elements of Amsterdam we have seen before but is told from an angle that is new to many. By working together with Fiction Valley, we can create a unique feeling of that era.”