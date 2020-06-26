GMA Network Releases DTT Device ‘GMA Affordabox’

GMA Network announced the release of GMA Affordabox on its 70th anniversary.

The high-quality DTT receiver GMA Affordabox will allow millions of Filipinos to access an affordable digital TV experience. Users will be able to watch GMA, GMA News TV, and other free-to-air digital TV channels in the area.

Felipe L. Gozon, GMA Network chairman and CEO, stated, “In celebration of this milestone of reaching seven colorful decades in the industry, we are more than grateful for the Filipinos’ continued trust in GMA Network as we reaffirm our commitment to deliver excellence in news and entertainment.”

GMA Network president and COO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. added, “GMA Affordabox stays true to its name as we make it available in the market at an affordable price, without compromising quality. GMA Network has teamed up with the best product developers and engineers to give you a device built with additional features and high-quality materials at an accessible price.”