Apple TV+ Adds ‘Losing Alice’ To International Programming

Apple struck up a co-production deal with Israel’s Dori Media, in association with HOT, to add Losing Alice to its international slate of programs for Apple TV+.

Coming from creator, writer, and director Sigal Avin, the neo-noir psychological thriller depicts Alice, a middle-aged director who feels irrelevant, as she becomes obsessed with a younger screenwriter and femme fatale.

Losing Alice recently premiered in the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The series currently airs on HOT in Israel and will be available to stream worldwide on Apple TV+.