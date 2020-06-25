Toonz Media Group Confirms Preproduction On ‘JG & the BC Kids’

Toonz Media Group, Elijah Rock Productions, and Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment have begun preproduction on the JG & The BC Kids feature film, which will be followed by a television series.

Produced in 2D animation, the animated feature and series follows Janet Granite (JG), a scientist and inventor who travels the world to teach kids to be confident in themselves. Janet Hubert (pictured) has signed on as a producer and co-writer. JG will be voiced by Raven Goodwin. Ron Myrick serves as animation director, and Wendell Hanes as composer.

P. Jayakumar, chief executive officer at Toonz Media Group, commented, “We feel it is high time that such stories were told, especially when the world is striving to move towards greater equality and justice. The targeted age group for this series is also important, as these are the formative years when children pick up and nurture values for life. We are thrilled to partner with Janet Huber to bring to life this film and TV series.”