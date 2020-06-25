Pluto TV LATAM Rolls Out Seven New Channels

Pluto TV Latin America will add seven new channels to its service beginning June 26, 2020.

The free AVoD streaming service currently features 36 channels, with a library that includes over 14,000 hours of content. New channels include Pluto TV Cine Familia for animated adventures to comedies, Pluto TV Velocidad for car lovers, and Pluto TV Peleas for sports and competitions. The New Detectives channel will highlight the work of forensic experts and criminal investigators. Additions also include Comedy Central Stand-Up, Rugrats Crecido, and the pop-up channel Pluto TV Star Trek.

Pluto TV continues to work with its industry partners, such as Paramount, Porta dos Fundos, and many others, to expand its content offerings for its audiences.