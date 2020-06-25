Kelebek Media Picks Up Rights To ‘How Winston Delivered Christmas’

Kelebek Media optioned the rights to How Winston Delivered Christmas to develop it as specials and series.

Written and illustrated by Alex T. Smith, the beloved book tells the story of a brave mouse who sets out to deliver a letter to Father Christmas in time for Christmas Day. From Macmillan Children’s Books, How Winston Delivered Christmas sold approximately 72,000 copies worldwide. Rob Minkoff, known for his work on The Lion King and Stuart Little, signed on to serve as director, and he will also produce with Deborah Thorpe, founder of Kelebek Media.

Thorpe commented, “We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to adapt and expand on this charming, beautifully illustrated story working alongside the incredibly talented Rob Minkoff with his globally impressive track record in leading projects, which have created magic for generations of families.”