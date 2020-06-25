Kanal D’s ‘Ruthless City’ To Air In Serbia

Kanal D drama series Ruthless City will soon air in Serbia on TV Pink.

Produced by Avsar Film, the drama series revolves around two families and their twisted loves and lives. Written by Sirma Yanik, Ruthless City boasts a cast that includes Fikret Kuskan, Deniz Ugur, Mine Tugay, among others. The series recently had its grand finale after two seasons. Ruthless City will premiere in Serbia on June 29, 2020.

Kanal D International oversees international sales.