VIS And Miramax To Co-Produce ‘The Turkish Detective’

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) and Miramax signed an agreement to co-produce The Turkish Detective, a series based on Barbara Nadel’s novel series The Cetin Ikmen Crime Novels.

Set in modern-day Istanbul, the detective series portrays Inspector Cetin Ikmen and his partner Mehmet Suleyman as they solve crimes in a dazzling and frenzied world. Production will start in spring 2021, with Jill Offman serving as executive producer.

Pierluigi Gazzolo (pictured), president, Studios & Streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International, commented, “Miramax has a longstanding reputation for award-winning, creative productions. By partnering with Miramax to produce The Turkish Detective, VIS will continue to deliver on its commitment to create the best content for all platforms around the world.”

Marc Helwig, head of Worldwide Television at Miramax, added, “Barbara Nadel is a terrific writer, and her page-turning novels combine beautifully honed storytelling that is at once captivating, colorful and imbued with a distinctly authentic sense of place. I am thrilled that we are partnering with VIS to bring this hugely successful series to a global audience.”