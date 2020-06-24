Nickelodeon LATAM Inks Deal For ‘PAW Patrol’ Dog Food

Nickelodeon Latin America announced a new agreement with Ganador, the pet food manufacturer based in Mexico, for licensed dog food for the animated series PAW Patrol.

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the animated children’s television show follows a young pup who leads a search and rescue crew. The promotion campaign, which includes the licensed dog food, also features a series of interstitials available on YouTube through September. The series highlights pet care tips and other nutritional facts. The campaign also includes in-store displays at grocery and convenience stores throughout Mexico.