MGM Television Enters First-Look Deal With Small World

MGM Television’s Unscripted & Alternate Television division, alongside Orion Television, signed a first-look deal with Small World IFT.

Led by industry veteran Tim Crescenti, Small World has brought several innovative formats to the U.S. market, including Better Late Than Never, Silent Library, and I Survived a Japanese Game Show. As part of the multi-year deal, MGM will have first-look access to international formats sourced by Small World and their existing catalog. Small World will continue to operate independently.

Scot Cru, executive vice president of Global Formats and Unscripted Content at MGM, remarked, “Tim has his pulse on what’s going on globally with new, exciting, yet to be discovered IP. He has a unique ability to source amazing formats from the far reaches of the globe and a proven track record of delivering content that not only works domestically, but around the world.”