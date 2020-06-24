Cyber Group Studios To Adapt ‘Press Start!’ Into TV Series

Cyber Group Studios secured the rights to Thomas Flintham’s book series Press Start!

The animation producer and distributor will adapt the book series into an animated television series, with executive producer Scott Kraft serving as head writer and story editor. Press Start! follows Sunny as he participates in the adventures of his hero in the video game world, Super Rabbit Boy. Published by Scholastic, the book series has sold more than two million copies in the U.S.

Richard Goldsmith, CEO of Cyber Group Studios USA, commented, “Press Start! has inspired many young kids to love reading books with its captivating storytelling and art. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a great team that we have hand-picked to bring this popular book series to screens around the world.”