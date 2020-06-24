AMC Joins Up With Sky On ‘Gangs of London’ S2

AMC joined Gangs of London as a co-producer for the drama series’ second season.

Sky and AMC confirmed the season two order. Produced by Pulse Films in association with SISTER for Sky Studios, Gangs of London depicts a city being torn apart due to power struggles between international gangs vying for control. The ensemble cast includes Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Colm Meaney, and Lucian Msamati, among others.

The first season will have a fall premiere in the U.S. on AMC, and it will also broadcast on Sky in Germany and Italy in the summer.

Dan McDermott, president of Original Programming for AMC and Co-President of AMC Studios, commented, “Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama and epic storylines, and we couldn’t be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series. We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sky Studios, Pulse Films and SISTER to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series.”