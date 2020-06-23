Rakuten TV Rolls Out ‘Anything Is Possible’ Doc

Rakuten TV revealed its newest documentary, Anything Is Possible, featuring the NBA star Serge Ibaka.

Co-produced with Uninterrupted Films and Ouenzé Entertainment, Anything Is Possible shares intimate insight into the life and career of the global basketball player, delving into Ibaka’s roots growing up in the Congo to winning the NBA championship in 2019. The documentary also includes testimonials from Ibaka and his family members. Anything Is Possible will be available on Rakuten TV beginning June 25, 2020, across all European territories covered by the VoD service.

Teresa López, Rakuten TV European Content Director, remarked, “We are incredibly excited to have Anything Is Possible join Rakuten TV’s increasingly expanding AVOD offer. The documentary embodies many of Rakuten’s values of empowerment and optimism, and is a fascinating insight into a journey of determination and self-belief to achieve a dream, and how that determination is being used to help others live a better life and follow their dreams. We know viewers will love it as much as we do.”