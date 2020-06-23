Netflix Reveals ‘Homemade’ Short Film Collection

Netflix will debut a collection of short films created by international filmmakers who have been confined at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Produced by The Apartment Pictures and Fabula, Homemade features personal and moving stories about the shared experience of quarantine. The short films were shot using equipment found at home, and they range from diaristic accounts to short fictional tales. Filmmakers who took part in the collection include Ladj Ly, Paolo Sorrentino, Rachel Morrison, Rungano Nyoni, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Johnny Ma, and many others. The anthology collection will be available around the world on the streaming platform starting June 30, 2020.

Teresa Moneo, director of Original Films at Netflix, commented, “Seeing the stories of others can open hearts and minds and make us all feel more connected. This is why, in these unprecedented times, we are humbled to work with this incredible ensemble of diverse filmmakers and to bring their personal stories to our members around the world.”