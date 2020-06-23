Int’l Emmy Awards Competition Proceeds With November Gala

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has decided to continue on schedule with the 48th International Emmy Awards competition and its annual gala in November.

The nominees for the awards will be revealed in late September and will be presented with honors on November 23, 2020. The International Academy is considering its options for the gala celebrations. For the first time, the judging panels will take place online. The online Semi-Final Round of Judging events will be hosted by 26 hosts from 20 countries. The events will begin July 3 and proceed until early September.

Bruce Paisner, the International Academy president and CEO, commented, “We’re proud to say that the International Emmy Awards competition is on course for its November celebrations thanks, more than ever, to our Members and Sponsors. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes the world to run this global competition.”