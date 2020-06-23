FOX Renews ‘The Great North’ For S2

FOX Entertainment ordered the new animated comedy series The Great North for a second season.

The 20th Century Fox Television production hails from Loren Bouchard, the creator of Bob’s Burgers. Created, written, and executive produced by Wendy Molyneaux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis, The Great North depicts the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, which showcases the vocal talents of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, and Will Forte, among others. Bento Box Entertainment is the animation studio.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment for FOX Entertainment, said, “Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut.”