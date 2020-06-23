Disney+ To Launch In Eight More European Countries In September

The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International division announced the launch date of Disney+ in eight additional countries in Europe.

Starting September 15, 2020, the streaming service will be available in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Disney+ showcases a wide variety of content from the company’s leading brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

European subscribers will be able to access several series at launch, including The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The World According To Jeff Goldblum, among many other favorites.