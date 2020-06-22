Up The Ladder: Netflix, The Cartel

After 25 year at RAI, Italy’s state broadcaster, and eight years as head of drama production, Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta (pictured) moves to Netflix as vice president of Italian Original Series.

Andreatta, who will replace Felipe Tewes, will take the Rome-based post in July and will report to Kelly Luegenbiehl, VP of Original Series EMEA. Tewes will assume a new role, which will be announced soon. Fabrizio Salini, president of RAI, will take Andreatta’s post in the interim.

The Cartel appointed Ryan Saul to the role of manager/producer. Most recently, Saul served as Motion Picture Literary agent at Paradigm Talent Agency. He previously served as head of Motion Picture Literary at APA.

The Cartel also promoted Bradford Bricken to partner. Bricken has been a manager at the company since 2014. He served as executive producer on Netflix series Twelve Forever.

Stan Spry, co-founder and co-CEO of The Cartel, commented, “The Cartel is thrilled to have an agent of Ryan’s caliber joining the team. Ryan has always had a penchant for discovering young talent, and his ability to nurture that talent is something we pride ourselves in here at The Cartel.” Co-founder and co-CEO Jeff Holland added, “Bradford is driven, hard-working and a class-act. We are honored to make him a partner at the Cartel.”