Pernel Media Produces ‘The Real War of Thrones’ For France 5

French pubcaster France 5 commissioned Pernel Media to produce a fourth season of The Real War of Thrones: A History of Europe.

The new season of the hit docu-drama series will center on Louis XIV, one of the most iconic kings in French history who held a 70-year long reign. The new season is currently in production. French-Canadian production company Idéacom International joined as a co-production partner. Part of the France Télévisions Group, France 5 will air the series later this year. Histoire TV also picked up cable and satellite rights. The Real War of Thrones will also broadcast on TV5 Quebec Canada.

Samuel Kissous, president of Pernel Media, said, “This is the most ambitious installment of The Real War of Thrones: A History of Europe to date, our high-end factual extravaganza that documents a magnificent period of French history: the reign of Louis XIV, whose exploits are known around the world. We are delighted Ideacom International has come on board as a co-production partner and we’re in no doubt this will be another successful series for France Télévisions as we continue to build on the show’s global success.”