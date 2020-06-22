Mediawan Founders Create Mediawan Alliance

Mediawan, created by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel, and Matthieu Pigasse, announced a new dedicated French company, Mediawan Alliance.

Mediawan founders formed the new pan-European player with the objective of building a leader in global audiovisual content creation and distribution. Headquartered in Paris, Mediawan Alliance will place a tender offer on all Mediawan securities not held by founders and MACSF. The newly formed holding company also announced that it will hold a minority stake in Leonine, the German audiovisual group led by CEO Fred Kogel.

Mediawan has entered an exclusive negotiation for the acquisition of Troisième Oeil’s audiovisual activities. In addition, Mediawan announced two separate deals, one for the conditional acquisition of Lagardère Studios and the other for acquisition of majority stake in Spanish audiovisual content producer Good Mood. Pierre-

Antoine Capton, chairman of the Board of Mediawan and CEO of Mediawan Alliance, stated, “We created Mediawan four years ago with the intention to create a European audiovisual champion to respond to the demand for premium content, and these new operations are unprecedented steps to continue our growth in new European geographies, new formats and with new partners. The combination with key players like Lagardère Studios and Groupe Troisième Oeil and the cooperation projects with Leonine confirm Mediawan’s strategy. I am particularly proud to lead this Group and be able to count on the talent of Fred Kogel and his teams.”