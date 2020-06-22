Autentic Distribution Picks Up Science Doc ‘Human By Chance?’

Autentic Distribution, the sales division of Autentic, obtained the worldwide rights to Human By Chance? – The Gene That Made Our Brain Grow.

Produced by Hoferichter & Jacobs for German pubcaster MDR, the science documentary follows researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden.

Led by Dr. Wieland Huttner, the research team successfully made embryonic brains of marmosets by using the human specific gene ARHGAP11B. The documentary shares decisive moments from the groundbreaking study.