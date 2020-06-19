Up The Ladder: WildBrain

WildBrain Spark, the digital media division of WildBrain, brought on Charles Gabriel to serve in the newly created role of vice president and head of U.S. Advertising Sales.

In his new position, Gabriel will work toward expanding the company’s digital AVoD sales efforts to its current partners, media agencies, and brands oriented toward kids and families. Gabriel brings more than 15 years of experience, and he has built and led sales units inside major media companies such as AOL and Disney. He will report to Jon Gisby, managing director at WildBrain Spark.

Gisby commented, “WildBrain has secured its position as a leader in premium content for kids and family audiences across linear broadcasting and SVoD, and WildBrain Spark has become one of the segment’s largest AVoD networks on YouTube. Now, we will amplify our AVoD business globally with direct ad sales. Charles’ extensive track record is perfect for WildBrain Spark as it enters this new growth phase.”