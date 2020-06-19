HBO Max And Salma Hayek’s Prodco Enter First-Look Deal

HBO Max, the new direct-to-consumer service from WarnerMedia, signed a first-look deal with actress and executive producer Salma Hayek through her banner Ventanarosa.

Hayek will bring projects to HBO Max for potential development as part of the two-year agreement. She serves as founder and CEO of Ventanarosa. Her producing partner is Jose Tamez, president. Hayek and Tamez have worked together on a number of films, including Frida, The Prophet, and Beatriz At Dinner. They also produced the TV series Ugly Betty.

Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Content, HBO Max, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family.”