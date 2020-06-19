Debmar-Mercury Names Exec Producers/Showrunners For ‘Nick Cannon’

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced that Katy Murphy Davis and Matt Strauss will be executive producers and showrunners of Nick Cannon.

The prolific producers will work with Cannon and Debmar-Mercury to shape the daily talk show, which will premiere on September 21, 2020. Davis previously served as a senior supervisor for much of her time, from 1992 to 2011, at The Oprah Winfrey Show. She also launched and served on the board of Oprah’s Angel Network. Prior to joining Nick Cannon, Strauss was at Endeavor Content, where he launched and developed projects. He previously served as executive producer of Daily Mail TV from CBS Television Distribution.

Alexandra Jewett, executive VP of programming for Debmar-Mercury, said, “Nick is such a unique and gifted artist, and Katy and Matt together bring a very broad set of skills to this show that perfectly match Nick’s many interests and talents.”