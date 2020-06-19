Comedy Central Picks Up ‘Daria’ Spinoff

Comedy Central confirmed a spinoff of the iconic animated series Daria.

Coming from creator and head writer Grace Edwards, who previously served as writer and co-producer of Insecure, Jodie highlights Jodie Landon, Daria’s friend at Lawndale High. The MTV Studios spinoff series follows Jodie after she graduates from college and enters a complicated world. The character Jodie will be voiced by Tracee Ellis Ross, who is best known for her role in the comedy series Blackish.