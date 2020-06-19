Cloud21 And Kultura PR Co-Present ‘Global Entertainment Showcase’

Cloud21 and Kultura PR will co-present the third annual “Global Entertainment Showcase” as part of FilmCapital.io’s Cannes 2020 Zoom Conference.

Held from June 22-24, 2020, the Cannes 2020 Zoom Conference will be held during the Online Marché du Film. Panelists for the showcase include Larry Kasanoff, chairman and CEO of Threshold Entertainment Group; Evgenia Markova, CEO of Roskino; and Larry Namer, E! founder and president and CEO of Metan Global Entertainment Group. Scheduled for June 24, the “Global Entertainment Showcase” will be moderated by filmmaker Sue Vicory. Information on how to register for the free event can be found online.

Nicole Goesseringer Muj, founder Kultura PR International, said, “We have produced our very successful Global Entertainment Showcase series for the past several years, partnering with Roskino and hosting our live events at the Russian Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival. We’re delighted to be working with Ali M. Aksu and Aya Kikimova, founders of FilmCapital.io, and participating in their groundbreaking, Cannes 2020 virtual conference.”

(Pictured: ‘Global Entertainment Showcase’ at Russian Pavilion in International Village of Palais des Congrès, Cannes.)