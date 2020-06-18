Bomanbridge To Sell ‘Endlings’ In Asia

Bomanbridge Media launched the sales efforts in Asia for live-action series Endlings.

Created by J.J. Johnson from Sinking Ship Entertainment, the sci-fi action-adventure series revolves around four foster children who discover they’re not alone after the mysterious disappearance of the last elephant on Earth. Endlings premiered on Hulu in January 2020.

The series has a slew of additional pre-sale partners, including CBC and SRC in Canada, Universal Kids in the U.S., CBBC in the U.K., NDR in Germany, ABC in Australia, SVT in Sweden, and NRK in Norway. It has also been picked up by YLE in Finland and SIC in Portugal. Season two is currently in production and will be available in 2021.