AMC’s Sundance Now Picks Up ‘We Got This’ From Banijay

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, sold We Got This to AMC Network’s Sundance Now.

Sundance Now picked up the crime thriller for the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. Produced by Banijay Group’s Jarowskij and Film I Väst for SVT and Viaplay, the scripted series follows George English living in Sweden. He attempt to fix his financial problems by solving the 30-year-old murder of the former prime minister, Olof Palme. The series won the co-pitch competition at Series Mania 2018. We Got This will premiere in the U.S. and Canada in September 2020, with its U.K. premiere to be determined.

Andreas Lemos, VP of Sales – North America at Banijay Rights, remarked, “We are thrilled to have a prestigious partner like Sundance Now on board for We Got This. North American and UK audiences will soon be able to enjoy this entertaining dark comedy born out of the unique mind of star and creator Musarra but built around the true-life mystery surrounding the assassination of Swedish PM Olof Palme.”