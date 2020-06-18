All3media Int’l Inks Deal In Australia For ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

All3media International closed a deal with the NBCUniversal International’s reality SVoD platform hayu in Australia for the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best.

Produced by Maverick Television and All3media America, Chrisley Knows Best revolves around the multi-millionaire entrepreneur Todd Chrisley and his family. hayu Australia also picked up the rights to reality sensation The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) from Lime Pictures.

Julie Dowding, SVP Australia, New Zealand at All3media International, said, “We’re very pleased to see the Chrisley clan find their perfect home in Australia as Chrisley Knows Best arrives there on hayu, as well as the ever-popular TOWIE, returning with all the latest goings-on from Essex. With all episodes available, Chrisley Knows Best offers ideal content for on-demand viewing, giving fans the chance to fully experience Todd’s unique style of parenting as they immerse themselves in the lives of this colorful and entertaining family.”