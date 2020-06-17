Cyber Group Studios’ ’50/50 Heroes’ Begins Production

Cyber Group Studios confirmed that its animated series 50/50 Heroes will head into production this month.

Developed with pubcaster France Télévisions, the 2D comedy series revolves around the adventures of Mo and Sam, a half-brother and sister who discover that they have inherited special powers from their great-great-great grandmother. The animated series is based on an original idea by Romain Gadiou and Chloé Sastre, co-writers on animated series such as Mirette Investigates and Tom Sawyer.

Pierre Sissmann, president and CEO of Cyber Group Studios, remarked, “I am particularly happy to work with France Télévisions on this new comedy series and to work together with such talented artists both in our Paris and Roubaix studio, dedicated to create new animation using groundbreaking technology for our upcoming productions in CG and 2D.”