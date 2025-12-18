FOX, Canyon Pictures Enter First-Look Deal

FOX Entertainment Studios has signed Jeffrey Levine and his production company Bronson Canyon Pictures to a multi-year first-look deal.

Under the agreement, Levine will develop and produce scripted television series for the studio across broadcast, streaming, and emerging platforms.

This collaboration has already secured a number of literary properties for development: Rifle Season, the debut thriller from Pat Kelly (A Perfect Murder, Don’t Say a Word), to be published in January 2026; and Darktown, a novel by Thomas Mullen, as well as Lightning Men and Midnight Atlanta, part of the Darktown trilogy.

Rifle Season follows Mason “Mace” Winters, a legendary big-game hunting guide in Colorado, who, after a tragic accident, gets convicted for involuntary manslaughter. Thrust into a lethal game of cat-and-mouse in the wilderness, Mace must summon the hunter he used to be to protect his family and reclaim his life.

Darktown is a historical crime thriller set in Atlanta in 1948. It follows two of the city’s first Black police officers assigned to patrol the historically Black neighborhood of “Darktown,” where they uncover a web of corruption, bigotry, and conspiracy stretching across the police department and the city’s elite.

Before launching Bronson Canyon Pictures, Levine served as Senior Vice President of Scripted Development at Fremantle.