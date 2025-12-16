Trump Files $10 Billion Suit Against the BBC

U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the BBC for $10 billion in a federal court in Florida, alleging defamation and violation of a Florida consumer protection law.

Before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the BBC’s news program Panorama aired a documentary titled Trump: A Second Chance? in which some scenes combined two separate remarks Trump made on January 6, 2021, before the U.S. Capitol was stormed by his supporters.

Trump’s lawsuit alleges that the BBC acted “with the intent of interfering with the 2024 elections and of undermining President Trump’s chances of winning re-election.”

Last month, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the BBC had spliced together two separate clips in a way that misled viewers into believing that Trump incited the Capitol riot. The Telegraph report led to the resignations of BBC director general Tim Davie and the head of BBC News, Deborah Turness.

In other BBC news, the U.K. government has started the process to renew the charter setting out the arrangements for the governance of the pubcaster. The charter is renewed every ten years.