Chronicle Partners with Gabe Hordos on “The Old Knight”

Chronicle Studios has entered its first YouTube creator channel partnership with Gabe Hordos (How to Train Your Dragon) on his animated short film series The Old Knight.

Chronicle Studios is a content intelligence platform that partners with creators and brands to launch and scale global IP franchises. Chronicle will oversee all content optimization and monetization efforts for The Old Knight on Hordos’ YouTube channel.

Chronicle’s AI-driven platform offers an overall channel strategy, optimizing new and existing content, audience discovery and real-time monitoring and analysis across all social media to drive traffic from high-value viewer segments.

Written and directed by Hordos, The Old Knight, which is entirely produced and animated through traditional methods, follows a royal knight’s journey to redemption after his services are dismissed by his king.

Since Chronicle Studios began supporting Hordos in November, his YouTube channel has surged from approximately 500,000 monthly impressions to over six million.

Having raised $11.6 million in seed funding from Patron and Point72 Ventures, with participation from other investors, Chronicle Studios is focused on identifying and partnering with talent throughout the global creative community, spanning animation, comedy, video games, music, brands and video podcasts, to name a few.