Blink49 to Produce 4 Nations Face-Off Special for CBC

Blink49 Studios and CBC have joined forces to produce a feature special that explores the intersection of hockey, culture, politics, and Canadian national identity, through the lens of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The feature, with the cooperation of the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, is currently in production and is set to premiere on CBC and CBC Gem early next year, on the eve of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The feature special draws on behind-the-scenes access, unique archive, and intimate personal conversations with NHL stars, prominent Canadian and American voices, and a range of superfans.

The feature is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Yon Motskin, executive produced by P.K. Subban and Motskin and produced by Blink49 Studios.