HBO Max to Launch on January 13 in Germany, Italy

HBO Max, the global streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, is launching in Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein on January 13, 2026, with a complete European rollout to follow in early 2026.

For the first time, audiences in these countries will be able to stream content from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, the DC Universe, Max Originals via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max’s line-up features acclaimed dramas such as The Pitt, IT: Welcome to Derry, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Industry. Plus, an extensive library of movies, featuring Superman, The Batman, Dune, and the Harry Potter movies.

Sports fans will be able to follow competitions broadcast live from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (February 6-22), made available to all subscribers across every plan.

A slate of local HBO Original programming from Germany and Italy has been announced as part of the expansion.

In Germany, HBO Max will be home to a wide range of films made available through output agreements with Leonine Studios and Constantin Film as well as German Warner Bros. Pictures productions like Wunderschöner.

WBD secured exclusive rights to all SVoD pay-1 premieres of international and German titles from Leonine Studios for HBO Max. The titles include The Housemaid, The Hunger Games — Sunrise On The Reaping, the new CGI animated adventure Asterix: The Kingdom Of Nubia, as well as German feature films like Corpus Delicti, produced by Leonine Studios’ production banner Wiedemann & Berg Film.