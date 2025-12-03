Bomanbridge Inks Sales for ‘The Secret World of Snakes’

Bomanbridge Media has struck several deals for their new blue-chip wildlife series, The Secret World of Snakes.

A co-production between Bomanbridge Media, South Africa’s Lion Mountain Media and China Media Group, the docuseries will debut in China on CMG’s CCTV 9 in early 2026.

The three-parter has also been picked up by National Geographic for EMEA and Discovery Asia.

2025 is the Year of the Snake and this series celebrates and uncovers the secret lives of snakes. The program was shot in various locations around the world, including Africa, America, Australia, and Asia, with rare access granted to China’s Shedao (Snake Island), a UNESCO world heritage site and the only habitat in the world which contains nearly 20,000 deadly pit vipers.

Carl Hall, chief creative officer, said: “Snakes capture the imagination like few other creatures. Found on every continent except Antarctica, they’re resourceful, resilient and as one of the world’s ultimate predators — they make great wildlife TV. China’s extraordinary diversity of snake species, including some of the world’s most venomous, made CMG the ideal partner for this project and with February 2026 concluding the Chinese Year of the Snake, there was a real appetite for the show, allowing us to rapidly secure premium broadcast partners across these major territories.”

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, added: “This project aligns perfectly with our clear focus on expanding Bomanbridge’s original co-production slate. We are committed to deepening our relationships with reputable broadcasters and producers, enabling us to craft innovative commercial partnerships and shape a distinctive factual offering that delivers what is not easily found in other catalogues. Our goal is to establish Bomanbridge as an important and refreshing voice at the well-established table of respected factual players, and we look forward to the success these efforts will bring.”