Seven.One Inks Deals for ‘Married at First Sight’

Seven.One Studios International has signed a number of format and tape deals for its reality format Married at First Sight across North America, Australia and Europe.

Created and produced by Snowman Productions, a Seven.One Studios company, for Denmark’s DR, the series follows singles who have struggled to find love and are matched by a team of experts. They meet their partners for the first time at the altar, before embarking on their journey as a married couple. From the wedding to the honeymoon and beyond, cameras capture every moment, with experts analyzing their relationships. After six weeks, each couple must decide whether to stay married or file for divorce.

In Spain, Mediaset has commissioned a new season to be produced by Bulldog; while Swedish broadcaster SVT has signed up for its first season, commissioning a sixteen-episode, season 15, which will air in 2026.

Broadcasters that have acquires the Married at First Sight tapes for the first time include TV2 in Norway and public broadcaster NRK. Sýn in Iceland has picked up Married at First Sight Australia seasons 12 and 13, plus Married at First Sight UK seasons 9 and 10.

Further deals covering multiple seasons and versions of the show were secured with Canada’s Corus Entertainment for the broadcaster’s Slice network; while in the U.S., Peacock signed a three-season deal beginning with season 19, which aired this fall.

Australia’s Nine has commissioned season 13 to air in 2026 and acquired a 32-season bundle of the U.K. and New Zealand versions, plus Married at First Sight USA spin-0ffs.

In the U.K., E4 has acquired the upcoming Married at First Sight Australia season 13, and relicensed the Australian version from seasons 4 onwards, as well as the New Zealand one, seasons 1 to 3, for streaming.