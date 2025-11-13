A+E Signs Distribution Partnership with Langley Productions

A+E Global Media has partnered with Langley Productions on an international content distribution deal for Langley’s catalog of non-fiction titles.

The deal includes 848 hours of programming of the company’s fan-favorite series such as COPS, COPS Reloaded, COPS en Español, Jail, Jail en Español, and Vegas Strip.

“We are thrilled to partner with Morgan and the Langley Productions team to bring this iconic catalogue to audiences,” said Steve MacDonald (pictured), Global Content Licensing & International, A+E Global Media. “With the strength of our global distribution network and A+E’s legacy as an industry leader in Crime & Investigation, we’re confident this partnership will expand the reach of the Langley brand and reinforce our best-in-class position in the genre.”

Langley Productions president Morgan Langley said, “Steve MacDonald and his team at A+E are the ideal ‘partners in crime’ for Langley Productions! They are the perfect complement to Langley Television Distribution and our domestic distribution operations. A+E Global Media have created a phenomenal global distribution infrastructure, including FAST and AVoD mediums where our shows continue to dominate. They really understand the genre, and we couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership.”

The Santa Monica-based, privately-owned Langley Productions has produced several successful non-fiction series, primarily in the crime space and currently has both unscripted and scripted projects in development for multiple broadcast and digital platforms. Additionally, with the establishment of Langley Films in 1991, the company expanded its portfolio to feature films, with eight films produced under the banner so far.